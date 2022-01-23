Arthur Aguiar to sister: ‘I wouldn’t vote for you because I’m shaken’ | real time

Naiara Azevedo says she agrees with her brother’s line of thinking, but would not vote for a participant for not having a good day or week within confinement.

“I agree. So, voting for someone because they’re sad or not having a good day, I no longer agree. It’s not a voting criterion for me, understand? I’m going to vote for whoever did something for me, no matter how much whether to reach me, but somehow. Or someone who did something directly to me. Or someone who is not the subject and soon will be. If it is not a person close to you and you see that several people go in it, so as not to miss your vote is to go there”, explains the singer.

The actor, then, says that he will not vote for the sister even knowing her current moment. “We’re talking about the game. For example, I like you, regardless of the game. I wouldn’t vote for you because I’m emotionally shaken. But if I didn’t have any relationship with you and we didn’t exchange ideas, I would go for you. because it’s a game and you need to take someone out. I was going to vote for you to try to make it more shaken. The game is won whoever destabilizes the least. Whoever manages to stay centered in this madness and follow your purpose”, details.

The brother still ends the matter saying that the formation of the first Paredão of Big Brother Brasil 22 promises to stir up the spirits of the house.