Bahia reaches 16,831 active cases of Covid-19; 21 deaths are recorded

Bahia reached 16,831 active cases of Covid-19 this Friday (21). Today’s epidemiological bulletin also indicates that, in the last 24 hours, 5,101 new cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.39%), 2,992 recovered (+0.24%) and 21 deaths.

Of the 1,308,146 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,263,563 are already considered recovered and 27,752 have died.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin also counts 1,720,109 discarded cases and 290,599 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Friday. In Bahia, 54,678 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far we have 11,035,327 people vaccinated with the first dose, 263,587 with the single dose, 9,267,100 with the second dose and 2,052,834 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 18,627 children have already been immunized.