Bahia reaches 18,314 active cases of Covid-19; 18 deaths are recorded

Bahia reached 18,314 active cases of Covid-19 this Saturday (22). The last time the state recorded a higher number of active cases was on May 27, 2021.

Today’s epidemiological bulletin also indicates that, in the last 24 hours, 4,225 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded (growth rate of +0.32%), 2,724 recovered (+0.22%) and 18 deaths. Of the 1,312,371 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,266,287 are already considered recovered and 27,770 have died.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin also counts 1,721,341 discarded cases and 291,193 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 54,946 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far we have 11,041,474 people vaccinated with the first dose, 263,623 with the single dose, 9,288,154 with the second dose and 2,080,641 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 20,225 children have already been immunized.