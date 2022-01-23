Bárbara says she will vote for Natalia on the first wall

Jade Picon and Bárbara Heck talked about the possibilities of voting for the first wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). During the ‘Open House’ party, the businesswoman said that she got along well with everyone in the house and the model revealed that Natália Deodato is her voting option.

“I got along very well with everyone in the house. I didn’t want to vote for a woman. My first choice to vote because I didn’t speak would be Lucas, but we talked and I loved him”, said Jade. “So now that I’ve talked to everyone, the Vyni that I hadn’t talked to, but it wasn’t my choice to vote because I want to get closer to him because I liked him. Then I don’t know, there’s Luciano that I don’t talk to so much…”, he added.

Barbara, then, said that she will vote for Natalia and explained the reason:

You know my vote right? Natalia. Because I had a one-off deal with her. I didn’t even want to vote for anyone from the popcorn, but I don’t have anyone from the Camarote that I had anything, any reason, you know?!

The model continued explaining her vote: “My vote remains the same. And so, nothing against the person, I talk to her, normal. But it’s the only one I had a ‘fight’ and there may be several from now on.”

Jade listened carefully to her colleague, but preferred not to comment.