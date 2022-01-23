Barbara’s team defends ‘food preferences’ at home

Bárbara Heck’s food on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) became a cause for concern inside and outside the house. Today, brother Tiago Abravanel commented that the gaúcha is eating very little, “only egg and apple”, and other participants agreed.

Yesterday, in the confessional, the production called Bárbara’s attention to “take care of her food”. On social media, the public also noticed that the sister skipped meals and continues to work out intensely.

Bárbara didn’t have lunch or dinner, Boninho caught her attention today in the confessional with this food thing, too worrying… — Rafaela (@rafaelaqueizz) January 22, 2022

Jeez Barbara said that before she left the confessional she received a “attention, take care of your food.” — teté (@algumasafada) January 21, 2022

Tiago saying that he is impressed with Barbara’s diet because she only eats eggs and apples and trains like crazy.

I didn’t know it was on that level — ?ex parasite (@exparasitah) January 22, 2022

But, according to the spokesperson for the gaúcha outside the house, everything is under control. Questioned by splash, Barbara’s businesswoman, Marci Fernandes, explained that the sister is “extremely healthy”. And reinforced that she took all the “necessary exams” to enter the program.

“She’s just expressing her tastes and habits, which may be different from most. And that’s why it can be strange. She has no dietary restrictions. She has food preferences, so what works best for her body. she takes”, explained Marci.

The businesswoman also said that Barbara is “adept at many processes of self-knowledge” – she has already spent 21 days fasting when participating in a retreat. “And within that, he always tried to understand what works for his body in the healthiest way possible, without being extremist. After all, at the last party he drank and ate”, he evaluated.

Marci also confirmed that her sister’s favorite food is eggs.

Anyone who has followed her the longest knows this. We don’t see any problem with her having preferences and expressing that, according to what’s available there. She’s not complaining, she’s not sick, let alone starving. She’s like that out here and she’s extremely healthy. So, for us, everything is normal. marci Fernandes

wanted by splash this afternoon, Globo has not yet commented on the case to explain whether it intends to call the sister for a more serious conversation about food or if it will take any other action.