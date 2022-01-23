BBB 22: After ‘operation cupid’ to unite Jade and Paulo André; Maria says that the athlete is a ‘palmeiro’; understand term

Pedro Scooby, Arthur Aguiar and Barbara moved me to form the couple, who said ‘don’t be in a hurry’ to stay

Pedro Scooby enjoyed the first party of the “BBB 22“, which took place on Saturday night, the 22nd, to try to form couples. Among them Jade Picon and Paulo Andre; Slovenia and Lucas; Rodrigo and Laís and Natalia and Eliezer. Barbarian the surfer joined in “Operation Cupid”. The two took the opportunity to talk to the influencer Jade Picon and suggest the name of Paul. “PA with you”, proposed the gaúcha. “Seriously, I really like it,” Scooby agrees. “You are trying to make trouble for my life,” replied Jade, who stated that it was complicated to be with someone she would have to live with daily for the next three months. Both said they were “in no hurry” to stay.

Maria, who is also interested in the athlete, did not like the move to unite the couple. According to the actress, they even flirted outside the house on social media and now the brother is playing “disagreed”. In a conversation with Scooby, Paulo André, Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon, Maria commented that the runner is a “palmiteiro”. At another time, when the actress and the athlete were together in the Lollipop room, she took the opportunity to pin him again: “Oh, palmiteiro. Two days as a palm tree.” Paulo replied: “Oh, what was it?”. The confined seemed not to like the expression and withdrew from the place. “Palmitar” is slang used for when a black person becomes romantically involved with a white person. The term derives from “palmito”, a white food, and brings discussions about neglect and the loneliness of black women.