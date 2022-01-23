BBB 22: Linn da Quebrada suffers from transphobia in anonymous text: ‘Single?’

Singer Linn da Quebrada was a victim of transphobia this Saturday afternoon (22) anonymously at BBB 22 (Globo). With an air of cruelty , she received a message on the keridometer using the masculine pronoun: “Are you single? Someone is asking…. kkkk”. The public already strongly repudiates it on social media.

The fact happened after the reality show’s thermometer was updated. Between hearts and reactions, the brothers began to see the torpedoes that were received. Suddenly, a message for Linn was shown and the participants began to speculate as to who had sent it.

The message called Linn in the masculine, ignoring her requests to use the term in the feminine, as she likes and should be called. Linn, who defines herself as a transvestite, did not react to the message. The fact has already caused discussions among other participants inside the most guarded house in Brazil.

Quickly, the tag Linn Deserves Respect began to be invaded on social networks. The main request is that Tadeu Schmidt, presenter of the program, and JB de Oliveira, Boninho, director of the attraction, inform who committed the act in the reality show. In addition to holding you accountable, the audience wants a statement alerting you to what is happening.

The anonymous text is not controlled by the production of BBB 22. In the confessional, the brothers can send any message they want without revealing their identity. The public is already asking on social media for a change in this protocol.

“What nonsense is this!? Boninho you have an obligation to show in the edition who sent this”, said the BCharts forum account. Transphobia is a crime. And he is being a repeat offender in the program. If there is no pronouncement, the #BBB22 program is complicit. There has to be an announcement of the program, live. Linn deserves respect. It’s her! The transvestite”, said the councilor for São Paulo and trans woman Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP).

See the scene and demonstrations on social media:

TRANSPHOBIA IS A CRIME. And he’s being a repeat offender in the program. If there is no pronouncement, the program #BBB22 is an accomplice. There has to be an announcement of the program, live. LINN DESERVES RESPECT. IT’S HER! THE TRANSVERSTY! pic.twitter.com/EJCCBd5nG0 — ERIKA HILTON 🏳️‍⚧️🧜🏾‍♀️💉 (@ErikakHilton) January 22, 2022

Hello @tadeuschmidt@tvglobo@bbb the veiled TRANSPHOBIA that is going on in the house with the @linndaquebrada will it continue without any production intervention? Let’s speed it up, huh? Transphobia is CRIME! What they did to Linna today in the “torpedoes” needs to be reprimanded LIVE. — sidney prescott 🏳️‍🌈💉 #ForaBolsonaro (@silrras) January 22, 2022