BBB 22: Paulo André and Jade Picon explain why they didn’t stay

Paulo André and Jade Picon became a topic among colleagues from ‘BBB 22’

Although he claimed to be “slow”, one of the reasons for not having happened the long-awaited kiss between Paulo André and Jade Picon may have been the attitude of the young woman, who spent the night dodging speculation.

The young woman revealed in a conversation with the girls that she was afraid to be with someone, although she did not rule out the possibility, because she would have to live with the person in the house later. At another time, Pedro Scooby was determined to form four couples at the party, including his friend and influencer, and provoked her about it.

“Jade, seriously, look how handsome,” said Luana Piovani’s ex-husband, referring to the athlete. “Oh, guys, seriously, I’m on a show, I’m on a reality show…“, replied Jade Picon. “That’s life”, concluded the surfer.

‘BBB 22’: Arthur Aguiar acts like cupid and Jade Picon talks

Arthur Aguiar also made efforts to bring the two colleagues together. At one point, he gave Paulo André his encouragement and said that he should go talk to Jade. “It has energy…”, he argued.

Then, in conversation with the two and Maria, Mayra Cardi’s husband went straight to it. “They’re both charming… they’re both handsome. Energy rolling. Am I traveling?”, he said to Jade Picon.

“I don’t know what to say to you… first party… I don’t know…“, replied the influencer. “The question is: are we traveling?”, insisted the actor. “Everyone is traveling. This is Big Brother Brasil.”, said Picon, whose fortune was the subject of the house.

Jade Picon says she is ‘in tune’ with Paulo André: ‘No rush’

Jade vented to Eliezer on the subject and said that, despite the declared support from her colleagues, she and Paulo André are on the same wavelength and want to take it slow and feel the situation before anything else.

“I said: ‘Are you in a hurry?’, and he replied: ‘No’. And I said: ‘Me neither. that Arthur tried to bring the two together.

Previously, Jade Picon had gone to the bathroom alone and given a message to fans, looking at herself in the mirror. “Brazil, can you see that they are already trying to get in trouble for my life?”, she said.