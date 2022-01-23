BBB 22 poll: who should be the first to be eliminated from the program? Vote!

Vote in the BBB 22 poll on who you want to be the first to be eliminated from this edition of the reality show

The first wall of BBB 22 it hasn’t been formed yet, but some brothers are already immune. Bárbara and Laís won the resistance test of the Pipoca cast, while Arthur Aguiar and Douglas got the better of the dynamics of the Camarote group – which did not take long to finish, unlike the test of the “anonymous” participants.

In the afternoon of this Friday (21), Douglas and Rodrigo triumphed in the super race to win a leader and an autoimmune angel, as well as a car. TV Globo also defined that the final part of the dispute (to find out who will get which title) will be tonight, during the live program.

Last Thursday (20), Rodrigo irritated netizens after controversial statements. The commercial manager used a pejorative term to refer to transvestites and, after being scolded by Pedro Scooby and Vyni, the brother decided to look for Linn da Quebrada.

It is worth noting that BBB 22 airs daily, on the Globo screen, under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. The presenter has even been constantly praised on social media for his performance in the presentation of the most popular reality show in Brazil.

BBB 22 poll: who should be eliminated first?

