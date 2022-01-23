BBB 22 Summary of 01/22: outbursts about alliances and Punishment of the Monster mark the morning | abstract

After a night and dawn marked by the first leadership, the first Angel and the first Punishment of the Monster, you can already imagine how the brothers woke up this Saturday morning, right? Talking only about the game, setting up strategies, looking for allies and opening the heart. And it was long chats! There’s even sister reconsidering the alliances she’s made so far… and tomorrow vote, see?! Safe! 🥵

Hmmm, delicious breakfast at Xepa! 🥖 — Photo: Globo

videos BBB 22: check out what happened this Saturday morning, 01/22 👇

Want to know everything that happened? Stay here that #RedeBBB counts! And here we go, baby!

After a very busy morning with the first Leader, Angel and Monster – all at once! -, the brothers talked a lot, speculated, talked about the game and vented about their confinement colleagues. And then, when the sun rose, a new day dawned and they finally woke up… the matter remained the same. Rest, people!

Eliezer, who is fulfilling the Relay Monster, said to Tiago Abravanel, who was accompanying him:

“We don’t know what Tuesday will be like. Will, for example, his necklace [Rodrigo] it’s autoimmune. We don’t know anything. Can everything. Because if he gives it to me, maybe he can be the target of the crowd. There are few people to vote for. You have little choice. I don’t know who to vote for. Sincerely”.

And there’s also been a sister afraid of being drawn to do the market for Xepa and get into a fight with her confinement colleagues. Calm down, woman! 🥵

“Oh, neither do I. I’m even afraid, it’s going to be my first fight here,” Slovenia said.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen… the game talk ensued. Lucas, who is at VIP this week, revealed that he already has the option to vote, but did not name names. Jeez!

Lucas talks to Luciano about his option to vote

“”When I went to get the necklace, I had a very sad face. And after the Monster, I was half blind, not knowing what to do. We were not happy with that business there. I hadn’t even thought about Kreacher, man.”

And speaking of Rodrigo… isn’t he talking about gambling outside the house again? Sky man…

In the garden, the new Angel spoke to Eliezer:

“Sometimes it’s proximity, energy. I don’t like it, I speak badly… it’s not. Then you came and saved me. Of the 20, I don’t have anyone I can say: ‘I don’t like this person’. There are people who have a distance, which was the case that I chose Naiara there, who is the person I have the most distance. But do I have anything to say about Naiara?”

It didn’t stop there! Soon after, the conversation was more about the emojis that the brothers receive every day on Queridometer. Will we see bombs around?

Eliezer opined about the dynamics: “The Queridometer is a way for us to get a sense of votes on how we are in the house”. But Pedro Scooby disagreed: “It’s not bro, it’s not”.

And there? Is it or is not it? 👀

Afterwards, Rodrigo spoke about voting: “I’m not in favor of a massacre. Gather nine Popcorn and go in a Cabin, for example. I don’t think that’s cool.”

Speaking of Rodrigo… he woke up a player today, see?! Look what he said to some colleagues about Arthur Aguiar:

“Arthur is a good person, man. He’s here, unlike some, he’s here focused on the game. I felt it man“.

And then, Bárbara soon appeared in the conversation and decided to give her opinion on Rodrigo’s choice for the Monster’s Punishment:

“When I told you that you were inconsistent, it wasn’t because of your gambling thing, it was because of what you had told Eslô while we were here. Like, define your allies and make it clear who your allies are not, as if we couldn’t be friends with everyone, you know? Just for that”.

She concluded: “It’s like being afraid to commit. It’s a little, and it’s all right.”

And there was also an outburst of Rodrigo and Luciano with Eslovênia: according to the brothers, the sister has moved away from them and runs the risk of running out of allies. X…

“Eslô, when we talk about an ally, it’s just that I feel, for me… I don’t need more time, no. I know who you are, I like you, you would be on my podium, I said that yesterday, VIP is not even spoken. I like you very much. But there are times when I don’t know who your ally is. My ally, I know. But your ally, I don’t know.”

The chat was long. While the sister listened, the paulista also complained: “You, I see you don’t look for us. Or don’t look for me. I’ll speak for myself, okay? It doesn’t look for me out of nowhere, as it was in the early days”.

Then the brother gave advice to the paraibana:

“You were a lot of people’s first choice ally. The problem is, when you run so much, you become everyone’s third choice.. You understand? I’d rather have 3 or 4 people who hug me, than 20 to put me in third position and be okay with everyone else.”

Now, to finish: is there a bun with egg there? 🍳

