BBB22: Boninho hints at the first wall of the season | BBB22

The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brazil premiered last Monday (17) and since then, it’s only been talked about on the web. And the program’s director, Boninho, who is super engaged in social networks, gave his guess about who will form the first wall of the global reality.

Seeing that the participants of the Camarote group were very unconcerned with the course of the game, cute shot: “It’s gooogo! Popcorn in the war plotting the game and the people from Camarote seem to be at a party. I think this Sunday there will only be a cabin [no paredão]”, joked Boninho in a post made on Instagram.

Yesterday (21), the “Superproof” took place, which consecrated Douglas as the first leader of the season and Rodrigo as the Angel of the week. After an intense week of debut, the brothers are already starting to form the plot of the 22nd season of the BBB, especially the Pipocas, who spent the entire morning of this Saturday (22) discussing the formation of the wall.

Speaking of BBB…

Brothers claim that Naiara’s game is to please the conservative public

Continues after advertising

In the early hours of this Saturday (22), brothers Rodrigo and Natália talked about the attitude of country girl inside the most guarded house in the country. Rodrigo, who has not been like Naiara since the first day of confinement, said that the sister is always trying to communicate with the public through her speeches, and that’s why she got a call from Big Boss during lunch. last Friday (21).

Natália also says she got the “marketing” from Naiara Azevedo, saying that due to the fact that there is a conservative portion in the country, the sertaneja is having attitudes to please the traditional Brazilian family, such as praying always, being excessively kind and touching on certain subjects to move or win the public’s heart.

“What happens, Brazilians are traditionalists, Brazilians are family, and then they keep watching this and say ‘wow, let’s keep her in the house’, so how does she [Naiara] she knows she’s going to be voted on, she uses it as a strategy, she does everything in a thoughtful way”, fired Natália about the attitudes of her confinement colleague.