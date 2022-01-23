BBB22: Globo exposes Lais as the author of anonymous text, and Linn’s team expresses itself: “Transphobic violence”

This Saturday (22), at ‘BBB22’, Linn da Quebrada received an anonymous text that used masculine terms. The situation revolted netizens, fans of the singer and the LGBTQI+ community and, in the program shown last night, TV Globo finally exposed the author of the message: Sister Laís.

The text in question – which is anonymous inside the house – had negative repercussions and the phrase “Linn deserves respect” gained space in Twitter Trending Topics, as well as accusations of transphobia to the hitherto unknown author. Even Anitta took a stand, asking that the person responsible be revealed. “I think the BBB should expose whoever sent this asshole text to Linn. Transphobia, homophobia is a fucking crime. VSF (sic) bro, there’s an ELA written on the girl’s forehead and they still get bitching… revolting”, fired the artist.

TV Globo exposes responsible and Linn questions participants

Last night, the broadcaster showed that, during the X-Ray, Laís wrote the text that questioned the paulistana: “Is single?”. To contextualize what happened, the edition put together a “flashback” in the same VT, in which Linn appeared asking her confinement colleagues the marital status of each one, implying that the message from Goiás would have been a reference to the moment.

Later, the artist questioned other participants about what happened. In the kitchen, Linn was seen ‘interrogating’ Slovenia, Maria and Pedro Scooby about what had happened. “No, if it was me I would have told you”, denied the surfer. “It was me Lina, it was me”, fired Maria, in a joking tone. “It was you, right?” the artist questioned once more, seriously. “No, but I’m single too, available”, concluded Maria, drawing laughter from the brothers.

Linn’s team repudiates Laís’ attitude

The justification convinced some fans of the reality, which reduced the flood of criticism. However, others did not buy the story, among them the participant’s team. The administrators of São Paulo’s pages made a point of reinforcing the gender distinction made by the sister when addressing the men and women of the house.

“As a joke, Linn asked if the boys were single. For the girls, he asked if they were single,” clarified the profile, which went straight to the point. “The equation is simple: if someone wants to ask if Linn is single, they should use SINGLE. There’s no secret, folks.” reinforced.

Later, in a new publication, the team made a long outburst in which they highlighted that the mistake of pronouns is, yes, an act of violence against transvestites and part of the sad reality of the trans community in the country. “Don’t you feel it when you speak? In our country, transphobic violence affects trans people and transvestites, whether they are in a reality show or not”, started the text. “This violence is recurrent, so much so that for the 13th year Brazil remained the country that kills the most transvestites and transsexuals, according to a survey by Transgender Europe”, scored.

“Right now, for the first time, much of the country is visualizing some of the many violence that trans and transvestites are subjected to on a daily basis. Unfortunately, Linn da Quebrada is no exception! In Brazil, bodies and identities like hers are carriers of negotiable humanities, and this needs to change!”, reinforced the team.

“It is not by chance that all our work is aimed at creating new possibilities of being and being in the world. Since 2019, homotransphobia has been equated with the crime of racism, provided for in Law 7716/89. However, Brazil is responsible for almost half of the total deaths of transvestites and transgender people in South and Central America, a region that concentrates 70% of the cases”, lamented.

The administrators concluded the communiqué with a reflection: “Indignation against this type of violence is fundamental and must exist beyond social networks. In the game, Linn continues to count on the support and strength of all of us! #TeamLinn”. Check it out in full:

Laís’ team speaks out

After Globo’s revelation, as well as the repercussion of the torpedo outside the house, Laís’ team also took a position on the matter. Late last night, on Twitter, the administrators of the Goiana page apologized to the singer and to “everyone who felt offended” by the message.

“We want to apologize, on behalf of Laís, for the wrong placement of her when addressing Linn da Quebrada. We know that the right thing would be to ask ‘Are you single?’. This is a serious matter, and on behalf of everyone who supports and cheers for Laís Caldas, we reiterate our apologies to Linn and to everyone who felt offended by the mistake made.” said the statement.

Confined since Thursday (20), Linn has already been a victim of other transphobic attitudes – in addition to a chat with Naiara Azevedo, she had a conversation with Rodrigo Mussi about the problems of using the term “traveco”, said by her brother. Slovenia, in turn, has addressed the sister as “he”.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to leaving no doubt about her pronouns, Linn da Quebrada has the word “she” tattooed on her forehead, above her eyebrows.