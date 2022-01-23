BBB22 has first squabble; after bullshit, Luciano thinks about giving up

BBB22 already had its first chat this Saturday morning (22). After a disagreement with Jessilane, Luciano reported having thought about giving up the game and asking to leave the Globo reality show. He later talked to the sister to resolve the misunderstanding between them.

In conversation with other participants, Luciano criticized Jessilane’s behavior in the house. Earlier, she had been strange with her brother, stating that he “doesn’t let anyone talk”. At the time, Natalia was right to the sister. However, the biology teacher heard what the dancer was saying about her and went to get satisfaction.

“The way you talk is not exactly how I talk or think. I may not like you, you may not like me. That’s life, people are different.” Jessilane

After the disagreement, Luciano reported that he even thought about pressing the desistence button in the confessional. Jessilane then asked the brother not to think about it anymore and to continue in the game until the end. The artist, then, hit his hands with the girl and also with Natália, who had also argued with him before.

“That button doesn’t exist for us, man. We fought too hard to be here. Have you ever had the option to give up ever in your life? Have you? Was giving up ever an option? Because for me it never was.” Jessilane

Alok commands the first BBB22 party this Saturday

If the mood is heavy among the participants of the Pipoca group, the night will be for overflowing. Alok will be the first big attraction at the BBB22 party this Saturday (22). The announcement was made during the program this Friday (21) by Tadeu Schmidt. The DJ will lead the first party of the current edition of the reality show.

On Friday, in addition to becoming the first leader of BBB22, Douglas Silva also earned a zero kilometer car. Rodrigo Mussi became the autoimmune angel of the week, won R$10,000 and put Naiara Azevedo and Eliezer in the Monster. In the VIP are the participants: Pedro Scooby, Tiago Abravanel, Paulo André, Lucas Bissoli, Rodrigo Mussi and Luciano Estevan.