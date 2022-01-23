BBB22: Jade surprises brothers by revealing that she bought a piece of clothing in Brás

Jade Picon I hadn’t even entered the most watched house in Brazil and it was already a meme on social media. The digital influencer gained the fame of being rich for boasting a luxurious life outside the home of the BBB22.

However, anyone who thinks that their looks are made up only of pieces from international brands is wrong. in conversation with Slovenia and vyni, Picon revealed that he did some shopping at Brás and has a 10 reais piece in his suitcase. The brother from Ceará reacted jokingly: “[Foi] buy Brás“.

Eslo told the influencer: “they said you brought the prize of one and a half million in your suitcase”.

Jade replied: “It’s crazy, people”.

Vyni played: “two and a half million”

Jade: (laughs) “I didn’t bring anything absurd like that…”

Vyni then asks if she has something worth 10 reais in her suitcase and Picon replies: “Yes he has. I went to Brás to buy, do an episode of my documentary and put together a lookinho that was a challenge”.

Look barred by production

What Jade Picon owns a very expensive suitcase, we already know. But the novelty is that not all of her looks were approved by the production of BBB22. While getting ready for this Friday night’s live program (21), the influencer told details about the inspection of the pieces she selected to use in reality.

while talking in Lollipop Room, the sister said that the look planned to use if she goes to the final of “Big Brother Brazil” was barred by the show’s production. “They said it was too bright, too noisy and then I thought, ‘What now? Well, fuck you,’” commented the businesswoman.

“If I’m in the final, I’ll wear it anyway, even in a bikini. What matters is that I’m there,” he added.

Jade said, however, that the news was a big scare for her the moment she heard it. “But you know a scare? This can go, this too, this cannot go, and then I go: ‘No!!’”, remembered.

Maria and Brunna, who were listening to the story in their room, said they had gone through the same situation. Ludmilla’s wife even said that she took a leap that she already knew would be stopped, which ended up happening. Jade then asked: “It was a thin heel, because of the grass, right?”, and the dancer confirmed it.