BBB22: Las was the one who sent Linn da Quebrada controversial torpedo

Mystery revealed! The edition of



Big Brother Brazil 22



, on the night of this Saturday (22), revealed which participant sent the anonymous text to Linn da Quebrada:



Las Caldas.







Through the BBB feed, the doctor, from the group Pipoca, sent a message asking if the artist would be single. However, the message was sent with the



masculine pronoun



— which is not the proper way to refer to a transvestite.

“Are you single? They sent to ask here KKKKKK”, read the text.

In addition to the moment when the sister sends the text, the program also showed the phrase as an “inside joke” that happened during the dynamic of presentations between them, last Thursday (20)



After the edition showed that it was Las who sent the torpeto to Linn da Quebrada, the production reproduced a flashback showing that the line “t bachelor” is a question that Linn asked inside the house to the other brothers. #bbb22 pic.twitter.com/cvpn93xT0h — Espiadinha #BBB22 (@canalespiadinha) January 23, 2022

Even so, Lina’s team, which is made up entirely of transvestites, was not satisfied with the “justification”.

“As a joke, Linn asked if the boys were single. For the girls, she asked if they were single. The simple equation: if someone wants to ask if Linn is single, they should use



SINGLE



. There’s no secret, people”, reinforced the artist’s official profile.



As a joke, Linn asked if the boys were single. For the girls, he asked if they were single. The simple equation: if someone wants to ask if Linn is single, they should use SINGLE. There’s no secret, folks. — Linn da Quebrada %uD83E%uDDDC%uD83C%uDFFD%u200D%u2640%uFE0F (@linndaquebrada) January 23, 2022

In the face of the event, netizens moved the web and pointed out that the sister is suffering from transphobia. The phrase



‘Linn deserves respect



‘ and



‘Transphobia into crime’



was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Saturday.

Since arriving at BBB, Linn has been called ‘he’, ‘the Linn’, at times. In three days of confinement, his presence in the house also generated a discussion about the use of the pejorative term ‘traveco’.

