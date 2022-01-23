BBB22: Naiara Azevedo justifies meeting with Bolsonaro: ‘helps the cultural sector’

Larissa Bitencourt – UAI Portal

(credit: Reproduction/Globo)

In a conversation with Jessilane and Natália in the BBB22 room, in the early hours of this Saturday (22/1), Naiara Azevedo commented on the meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which took place in January 2021.

On the occasion, the sertaneja attended a government event at a steakhouse in Brasília, where the president gave a show of rudeness, attacking the press with profanity.

Naiara then recalled that her presence at the dinner was heavily criticized on social media, which accuse her of being a ‘bolsonarista’. But he justifies that his attendance was with the aim of “asking for support from the cultural sector”, which was helpless during the pandemic.

“The people who depend on me, everyone asking me for a position. It’s not my fault. [ao evento] seeking support as a citizen and stakeholder in questioning governance,” she said.

She also commented on other sectors that received aid and credit lines in the most critical periods of the crisis, which did not happen for professionals in the cultural area.

“I didn’t go to the meeting, I didn’t go to a barbecue, lunch to do anything with a government official. I went to listen and learn about my rights. As a citizen, I have the right to know what happens and not judge anyone, because I don’t have the right to judge anyone. You who are a citizen, have to go after the candidate”, concluded Naiara, who is being punished by the Monster, in the first week of the reality show.