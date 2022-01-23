BBB22: Naiara Azevedo vents and feels that she is bothering

THE “BBB22” not even completed a week and Naiara Azevedo is already experiencing a veritable merry-go-round of emotions! Despite having entered with the intention of pleasing and getting along with the other participants, it seems that the sertanejo was unable to reach her goal and has been in bad shape since she received the monster from Rodrigo, the first angel. In a recent outburst, the artist said she felt she was bothering.

In the colorful room, while receiving help from Brunna and lais to lie down, naiara came to cry while talking to the sisters. “I’m trying to rest and the door slams, the horn sounds, people talk. And I’m trying to understand this, because there are 17, 19 people living together… But it doesn’t stop bothering me, a lot.“, he complained.

“It’s the first week, you’ll adapt and you’ll be able to sleep“, tried to console lais. Although, naiara he complained again and said that, despite feeling welcomed by the other confinement colleagues, he believes he is bothering him.

“I don’t like it… Something that’s crazy, with the fact that I always solve everything myself, this feeling of self-sufficiency that I want to get rid of… But even here, at the same time that I feel welcomed by you, I feel uncomfortable for being bothering”, said Naiara.

It is worth noting that many participants in the Popcorn came to complain about the sertaneja, mainly Rodrigo, who came to call the artist “forced” to other brothers. Does Naira Azevedo will be on the first wall of the “BBB22“? So as not to miss anything that happens in the most guarded house in the Brazil, just keep an eye out here at POPline.

