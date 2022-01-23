BBB22: Rodrigo declares himself to Eliezer during party | BBB22

The brothers are having fun and enjoying the Open House Party, led by Alok, in the most watched house in Brazil. Food, drink and music were not the main elements that helped to move the celebration in the Big Brother Brazil 22. Reconciliation and exchange of affection were also situations that aroused the public’s interest, following everything on pay-per-view. This is the case of the subscribers Rodrigo and Eliezer.

Eliezer is in Castigo do Monstro, facing fatigue and insomnia thanks to his friend Rodrigo. The businessman from São Paulo regretted it and during the first BBB22 declared to the designer: “I’ll go with you to hell. What you did for me I will never forget. I’ll give this fucking life to you, only if you don’t want it anymore, but you’re a monster. You have a unique character, you deserve the world!”

Rodrigo Mussi continued the speech on the reality show, during the Open House Party: “We have to play more intelligently because I noticed things that I never noticed here. You were right! I will go with you to hell.” Eliezer agreed with the Josephan: “Me too. You can be sure!”.

In a conversation with Vyni and Slovenia, he had already expressed regret for the decision in the Monster’s Punishment: “Think of a repentant guy. It is me. He’s my friend, he wanted to save me. But fuck it, I’d rather go to Paredão than do that to him”. Eliezer was the one who chose to participate in the punishment with Naiara Azevedo, however, he ended up feeling the tiredness of the dynamics.

Continues after advertising

After the friendship with Eliezer, the member of Pipoca who lives in the interior of São Paulo, he was pressured by Vyni in the love issue. Vinicius passed Rodrigo and the doctor Laís firing: “What are you waiting for to give a kiss?”. The sister was pretty embarrassed and just said: “Oxe!”. Mussi got in the mood: “Tell him it’s the first week yet”.

Vyni did not accept the answer and replied: : “It’s to open the night! You are too weak.” During the party Rodrigo arrived at other participants. The boy kissed Natália and insinuated himself to Barbara, getting dumped by the blonde, who is committed outside the confinement and starred in a climate pie next to the heartthrob.

Even Rodrigo’s vote was revealed to Lucas, reinforcing again that he will choose Naiara Azevedo, aiming at the Paredão formation commanded by Tadeu Schmidt: “I’m going to vote for that woman, but she’s not a bad woman or anything. Naiara is a woman at heart, affectionate, but I will vote for her.”