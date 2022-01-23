Bill Gates believes the next pandemic will be even deadlier than Covid

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said that while the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 are some of the most transmissible viruses ever seen, the world could face an equally contagious pathogen, but with a much higher fatality rate.

He highlighted how necessary it is for governments to adopt measures to prevent the potentially much more destructive risks of an upcoming pandemic with a more aggressive fatality rate. Gates urged major countries to contribute billions of dollars to prepare for the next global epidemic.

Gates reportedly declared that the world’s priorities are “strange” and that it is up to philanthropists and wealthy governments to tackle vaccine inequality. “When it comes to spending billions to save trillions in economic damage and tens of millions of lives, I would say that is a very good insurance policy,” Gates said.

Bill Gates’ strategy would help in an AIDS vaccine

He added that much of the innovation to prepare for a future pandemic could also be useful in dealing with other existing global health issues. For example, creating a vaccine for HIV and better vaccines for tuberculosis and malaria. With Exam information.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UK’s Wellcome Trust are donating $300 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), which helped form the Covax program to deliver vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

The organization seeks to raise $3.5 billion with a goal of reducing the time needed to develop a new vaccine to just 100 days.

