Bitcoin drops 7% and Ethereum 12% this Saturday; losses in the year exceed 20% – Money Times

At cryptocurrencies are being largely hit this Saturday (22) in an exit movement of risky assets that began on Friday (21) in the global stock market.

The levels reached today by the Bitcoin (BTC) have not been seen since August and the drop after the November peak is already over 50%.

At its low so far (5pm), Bitcoin had fallen 7.2% to $34,042. already the Ethereum (ETH) plummeted 12%, accompanied by 17% devaluations of the Solana (SUN) and from cardano (ADA).

In the year, the drop in Bitcoin has already reached 23%. This in just three weeks.

The main indices of Wall Street closed in sharp fall on Friday after the papers from Netflix (NFLX) plummeted on the back of a weak balance sheet that also weighed on rivals, and stocks ended a bad week on a negative note, after a brutal week for equities in which the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly percentage drops since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The S&P 500, considered the benchmark for the US stock market United States, recorded its third consecutive week of lows and is 8.3% below the record reached in early January.