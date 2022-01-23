Bitcoin melts in new drop and value reaches $ 35,000

Last Thursday (20th), the Bitcoin (BTC) entered a fall that has not yet stabilized and, on Friday (21), the value of the cryptocurrency dropped below $38,000 (about R$ 207 thousand at the current price). According to information from CoinGlass, over $250 million sold in less than 12 hours — not to mention the fall of other currencies. On Saturday morning (22), the cryptocurrency was traded for $35,000.

According to several market experts, Bitcoin has been at a critical level for some time and, precisely because of this, large investors are selling their assets out of fear of the risks caused by the current market situation. In a single transaction on the Bitmex exchange, a user sold $9.9 million in BTC — on Binance alone, more than $170 million was settled in the last moves.

“Cryptocurrency markets have been at a critical support level for some time. Macro market weakness is causing a sell-off of risky assets. Continued sentiment is likely to see BTC trade in the mid-$30k.” , Stack Funds said in a statement to the website CoinDesk.

Also this Sunday (23), Bitcoin is trading at $35,000.Source: CoinGecko

Is the bear market coming?

As is usual, Bitcoin’s fall also caused dozens of other coins to melt, as is the case with Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), among others.

As revealed by CoinDesk, the event comes as a surprise to thousands of investors, as there are still open buy and sell orders with prices up to $46,000. One of the problems is that, normally, the price goes back up soon after the most sudden drops, something that didn’t happen this time.

“Market sentiment is pessimistic and investors are in a wait-and-see mood. The decline was very fluid and there was no significant recovery after the support price was broken,” said Huobi Research Director Li Hui.