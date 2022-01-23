Brazil becomes impoverished in 10 years and has more than half of the households in classes D and E | Economy

Brazil became poorer in ten years. Between 2012 and 2022, the share of Brazilian households that make up the D and E classes increased from 48.7% to 51%, according to a survey carried out by the consultancy Tendências.

In absolute numbers, 37.7 million households make up the social base this year.

The country does not have a single criterion for classifying income classes. According to the Trends survey, classes D and E are composed of households with monthly income of up to R$ 2.8 thousand.

In this 10-year survey, the worsening of social mobility shows an important setback for Brazil. From the beginning of the 2000s until the middle of the last decade, the country saw the strengthening of the C class and seemed, finally, to consolidate itself as a middle class economy – in 2004, 64% of the households were part of the D and E classes, while 22 .4% belonged to the C class group.

But the recession observed between 2014 and 2016 and the detonated economic effects by the coronavirus pandemic interrupted this process.

“The 2015 and 2016 crisis had negative effects on social mobility. There was an expansion of the D and E classes and the downsizing of the middle class”, says Lucas Assis, economist at Tendências. “The picture was no longer so favorable, and the pandemic further widened inequalities.”

1 of 3 Social mobility — Photo: Economy g1 Social mobility — Photo: Economy g1

In 2021, with the worsening of the health crisis, the share of households in classes D and E reached 51.6%. The slight improvement that will be observed this year will be the result of a slightly more favorable labor market.

At the best moment, the couple Steffany Aparecida Neves Prado, 30, and Juliano Prado Silva, 31, had a combined monthly income of over R$ 3,000. He worked with his father as a carpenter’s assistant, and she was a saleswoman in a clothing store.

Today, the scenario is completely different. Unemployed, the two live on odd jobs. Together, they earn a monthly income of R$ 400. “When an odd job appears, we run,” says Steffany, who now cleans a dental office.

“I can say that our life has been better, much better. We already had a car and everything inside the house. Today, we are without a refrigerator. We live on the donation of basic food baskets”, he says.

2 of 3 Steffany Aparecida Neves Prado, 30, her husband and six children. The family’s monthly income is R$400 — Photo: Steffany Aparecida Neves Prado/Personal collection Steffany Aparecida Neves Prado, 30, her husband and six children. The family’s monthly income is R$400 — Photo: Steffany Aparecida Neves Prado/Personal collection

The two live in Freguesia do Ó, north of São Paulo, and are the parents of three sets of twins. A day, they spend a kilo of rice and a kilo of beans to feed the whole family.

“The money from the beak goes to buy rice, beans, mixture, these cheap things. It’s been a while since meat comes in the house. If I buy a kilo of meat, I’ll leave R$ 100 in the market”, she says.

With a low income, Steffany’s family is accumulating debts – the delay in the electricity bill already adds up to about R$ 9 thousand. “I don’t pay rent because I live at my mother-in-law’s house and I can’t pay other bills. The internet is also cut off.”

In Brasilândia, in the north of São Paulo, hairdresser Janaina Alves de Sousa, 32, has also experienced a worsening in her quality of life in recent years. Without getting a formal job for three years, he lives off his work as a trance musician and, in a good month, earns an income of R$700.

3 of 3 Janaina Alves de Sousa, 32, is a hairdresser — Photo: Personal collection Janaina Alves de Sousa, 32, is a hairdresser — Photo: Personal collection

“I don’t have a fixed price for my work. It depends a lot on the demand of the clients. There are months when I manage to do two, three hairs. There are months when I only do one”, says Janaina, who has a 10-year-old son and lives of rent.

At the end of January, she should have a budget relief when she receives the installment of Auxílio Brasil.

“When I have a good month at work, I can pay my rent and water and electricity bills,” says Janaina. “In January, I already paid everything. Now, February comes and I’m saving money to pay the next month’s bills.”

Before working as a hairdresser, Janaina worked with a formal contract and earned a net salary of R$ 1,100, in addition to benefits. With the drop in income, he had to stop studying pedagogy because he was no longer able to pay the Student Financing Fund (Fies) installments.

“Without Fies, I can’t go back to college. I tried to make a deal, but they just want cash.”

What explains the fragility

A combination of factors leads the poorest population to suffer from successive economic crises.

THE informality it is much more common in the D and E classes and therefore they have a very volatile income. In the pandemic, informal people were one of the most affected groups with the closure of services and shops to prevent the spread of the disease and, consequently, not to collapse hospitals.

“In times of crisis, these families have difficulty generating income, which was amplified in times of lockdowns. The income of these classes is income from the street, from those who work on their own”, says Maurício Prado, director of the Plano CDE consultancy .

The poorest families live in very peripheral areas of cities. In this way, daily obstacles arise for this population to have access to income and work, problems that were also amplified during the health crisis.

Households in classes D and E are usually composed of many members, with only one person responsible for bringing in some income.

“A large portion of this population is made up of families with several residents in the house and few income generators, even more so in families with small and single-parent children – the mother lives with the small children, for example”, says Prado.

“Poverty is multidimensional. It has several dimensions: in addition to the lack of an income, it involves precarious housing, health problems, low education”, he adds.

And how is the situation?

An improvement in Brazil’s inequality scenario is unlikely to occur anytime soon, according to the experts’ assessment.

In the coming years, the expectation is that the Brazilian economy will reap low economic growth, making it difficult to strengthen the labor market and, consequently, social mobility.

In 2022, analysts consulted by the Central Bank’s Focus report estimate a increase of only 0.29% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2023, the Brazilian economy is expected to grow 1.75% and, in the following two years, increase by 2%.

“In the coming years, Brazil is going to face a GDP growth of 2%, 2.5%, which makes social mobility difficult”, says Assis.