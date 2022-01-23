Brazil is in the same place as before the pandemic, says Guedes

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Friday (21) that Brazil is “exactly where it was before the crisis”, referring to the economic impact on the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Guedes, the country took the necessary measures to combat the effects of the health crisis. The statement was made during participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In a meeting held remotely, the minister said that inflation should not be transitory because countries did not act when necessary. “I think central banks are sleeping at the wheel. They should wake up, and I think it will be a problem for the western world, a real problem for the whole world. In Brazil, as we had a very tragic experience, we acted quickly.” , declared.

The minister stated that the public debt in Brazil will be around 80% of GDP, which represents a figure below the initial forecast for 2022. For the minister, the country was very successful in its actions and avoided a “depression”.

“We created 4 million jobs, 3 million formal jobs just this year, in 2021, in the last year. We preserve 11 million jobs in the formal market. We provided assistance to 68 million Brazilians, with direct income transfers”, he said.

The meeting took place remotely. Guedes spoke from Brasília and was the last of those present to speak. Also at the meeting were European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of Japan President Kuroda Haruhiko, IMF (International Monetary Fund) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Indonesian Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati.