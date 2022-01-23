Brazil records, again, more than 200 thousand cases of Covid in 24 h – 01/22/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 332 deaths and 202,466 cases of Covid, this Saturday (22). As a result, the country broke, for the 5th day this week, the record moving average of cases, which now stands at 140,698 infections per day, an increase of 324% compared to data from two weeks ago.

The Federal District does not update data on deaths and infections on weekends.

The more than 202,000 registered cases are the second highest value of the entire pandemic, behind only the 205,310 people infected on Wednesday (19).

The moving average of deaths also continues to rise and is now at 282, an increase of 129%.

The increases in deaths and cases occur with the expansion of the omicron variant in the country.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between leaf, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disclose the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 is affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, with several states without update. In any case, the information was at least partially updated in 18 states and the Federal District.

This week, the consortium of press vehicles updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.​

Brazil registered 938,577 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 this Saturday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 131,116 first doses, 2,173 single doses and 837,231 booster doses.

The second doses had negative data, this Saturday. Previously, there was a wrong entry of data by the consortium in the state of Santa Catarina. Thus, the -261,855 second doses in the state weighed on the situation.

Pernambuco also had negative numbers of first (-30,665) and second doses (-27,579).

In all, 162,885,004 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 143,266,004 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s Covid vaccine, there are already 148,292,373 people with both doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine.​

Thus, the country already has 75.82% of the population with the 1st dose and 69.03% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 100.69% and 91.67%​​.

Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative by the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​