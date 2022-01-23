Caixa Tem: See how to anticipate the FGTS withdrawal through the app

THE box has, Caixa Econômica Federal application, allows its users to request the withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) (FGTS). Interested workers can hire an early birthday withdrawal.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

The birthday loot is a form of FGTS which releases part of the available balance in the fund’s accounts to the member worker every year in the month of his/her birthday. The function is optional and can be applied until the last business day of the month in which the interested holder has a birthday.

To do this, just access the application of the FGTS or the site. The transition can also be made through Caixa’s Internet Banking or at branches. The value of the birthday withdrawal varies according to the worker’s balance range, and may receive an additional installment:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

Anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal

The anticipation of the birthday loot of the FGTS in Caixa Tem it works like a loan. Check the conditions below:

Minimum amount available in the FGTS must be R$ 500;

Withdrawal value from R$ 300;

The credit date of the last withdrawal to be advanced cannot exceed a maximum of 999 days, counting from the date of contracting the loan;

Interest rate of 1.49% per month.

Criteria for contracting the anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal

To contract the anticipation of the birthday withdrawal of the FGTS fur box has, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be of legal age or emancipated;

Have a CAIXA checking or savings account (with the exception of Digital Social Savings and CAIXA Fácil Savings);

Having opted for the FGTS Anniversary Saque and authorizing CAIXA to have access to the information;

Have sufficient FGTS balance for anticipation;

Have the CPF regularized with the Federal Revenue;

Be in regular status with CAIXA.

See how to contract the advance of the FGTS birthday withdrawal at CAIXA Tem

Access the Caixa Tem application with your login and password; Next, click on “Anniversary Loan Withdrawal”; Make a simulation with the value you want to hire; Tap on “Hire”; Read and accept the terms of operation; Enter your password again to complete the contract; Credit will be available within 24 hours.