Caixa’s real estate financing grows 21% in 2021

According to Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa, the bank’s real estate financing grew in 21% in 2021, lending, in total, BRL 140.6 billion.

Guimarães informed that these numbers hit a historic record, and, for 2022, the estimate is that this percentage will grow in 10%.

The amount allocated to financing through SBPE and savings resources, which are aimed at middle-class buyers, was higher than for the Casa Verde e Amarela program, a housing service that uses the FGTS capital.

This difference happened for the first time in Caixa’s history: BRL 82.8 billion used by SBPE, 58.9% of the total fraction of the financial institution, while in Casa Verde and Amarela were invested BRL 57.8 billion.

This represented a decrease compared to the applications of its predecessor Minha Casa Minha Vida, which cost BRL 59.3 billion in 2020. On the other hand, SBPE investments rose 54% compared to the same year.

You are likely to also like:

Construcasa: learn all about financing for the construction of Inter

CAIXA Tem: how to anticipate the FGTS withdrawal through the app?

Consortium or financing? What is the best way to buy your own home?

Reasons for increased use of SBPE

One of the reasons for the preference of the SBPE along with savings to finance real estate credit was the costs of building real estate. Expenditure on buildings increased by 14.3% in 2021.

This caused developers to sell homes other than Casa Verde e Amarela, as the program has a ceiling on the selling price of homes.

Another factor that contributed to this type of financing was the decrease in mortgage interest rates between 2020 and the first half of 2021, along with the fall in the Selic rate.

The decrease in these rates drew the attention of more buyers who preferred to use savings to pay off the property acquired.

Even with these changes, Caixa is the bank responsible for selling more than 99.99% of housing under the government’s housing program.

This preference of Brazilians for the financial institution occurs because Caixa has the lowest rate in the financial market.

The box has 8.3% plus TR, according to real estate broker Akamines for Reuters, while Santander has 9.99%, Bradesco has 9.5% and Itaú owns 9.5%, all added to the TR.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Poungsaed-Studio / Shutterstock.com