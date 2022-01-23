California: Fire prompts evacuations

A fire in an area of ​​about 6,000 square kilometers in the coastal community of Big Sur, California, has prompted evacuations and the closure of a section of a major highway, state and local officials said Saturday.

The Colorado Fire, active since Friday, was 5% contained, the California Department of Forest and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

About 430,000 people live in the region where the fire is burning in Monterey County. It was not clear at first how many people live in the evacuation area.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at a local school late on Friday, county officials said.

California has long had an active fire season, but in recent years, amid climate change, it has been getting longer and more serious.

Last year, the wildfire season started unusually early due to an ongoing drought and low reservoir levels, Cal Fire said. In January 2021 alone, the state fought 297 fires across 4,100 square kilometers, the office said.

The Colorado Fire is the only fire listed on the Cal Fire incident list so far in 2022.