Called ‘disappointment as a citizen’, Neymar maintains a legal war with Zélia Duncan | Sport

Throw! Called ‘disappointment as a citizen’, Neymar maintains legal war with Zélia Duncan

The striker of Paris Saint-Germain and shirt 10 of the Brazilian national team Neymar Jr. vented in an interview in September, after a game between Brazil against Peru. Neymar questioned the reason for “not being respected by Brazilian fans”. Minutes later, singer Zélia Duncan did not mince words when talking about the player.

– I don’t know what else to do with this shirt (from Brazil) for the crowd to respect me – the Brazilian ace had said. What was a “sincere” response by the singer in September became a case of Justice in October, when Neymar judicially requested a retraction of Zélia.

The defense of the shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team, according to the lawsuit, believes that the singer’s statements may harm the “honor of Neymar Jr., possibly defaming him”. Still in the process, the lawyers consider that Zélia Duncan’s quotation marks “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and from them potential criminal consequences can be inferred”.

– I’m not a footballer, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show service. Oh, and pay your taxes – criticized the singer, who then deleted the post at the time.

Neymar was being criticized at that time for being, supposedly, out of shape. In that game, the striker gave a show, scored one of the goals in the 2-0 score and asked for more respect from the fans. Between October 2021 and January of this year, the process – which runs “in secrecy of justice” – adds up to about three months without a verdict.

This Friday, the player’s defense was not satisfied with the “unreasonable explanation” sent by Zélia Duncan to Justice, in a defamation lawsuit filed by the player. According to Uol, a petition by the author justifies that he had his honor offended by being called a “disappointment as a citizen”.

Neymar’s irritation with the publication generated 11 questions in his defense of the singer, who had to justify himself.

– On what objective and concrete elements did the defendant base this conclusion about the person of the applicant, as a citizen? – pointed out the athlete’s lawyers.