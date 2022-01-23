Camera is shocked on Faustão’s stage, and is rushed to hospital

Antônio Carlos Marin, one of the “Faustão na Band” cameramen, suffered an electrical discharge on the show’s stage last Friday (21) night.

With the camera on his shoulder, he was filming an electric car for a “merchandising” of the show, when he touched the car handle and was violently thrown to the ground.

Marin’s colleagues rushed to help him, but as soon as they touched him, they also received an electric shock—albeit a much weaker one.

The professional was rushed to Hospital São Luiz, unit of Morumbi (south zone of SP). As a precaution, he was even sent quickly to the ICU, but was soon transferred to a common room.

According to the Band, he was discharged on Friday.

The network said that it took all the care of the employee and that it is following Marin until now. He also said that he has already activated his team of engineers and technicians and has already carried out an action to reinforce the insulation throughout the stage, but at the same time he is passing a “fine comb” throughout the structure to prevent further incidents. (see full note at the end of the text).

precedent

The column found that, in recent days, dancers had already complained of feeling light shocks when accidentally touching a colleague on stage. This reduces suspicion about the vehicle.

In addition, the stage lining — which is actually a huge LED screen — is made of acrylic, a material known to be electrically insulating.

Another possibility that has not yet been ruled out is that another type of stage component (other than the floor) has accumulated static energy and that this has been the cause of the discharge, and not the stage itself.

band speaks

“BandTV provided full support to the employee, who was treated at the station’s outpatient clinic and then referred to the São Luiz do Morumbi hospital. He did not go to the ICU.

Antônio Carlos Marin was discharged on the same day, is doing well and is being monitored by the medical staff of the Band.

The station’s Engineering department investigated the causes of the accident and, taking advantage of the recess of Faustão’s recordings, has already taken action on the issue of static electricity. Band’s Communication (and Engineering) Department.”

