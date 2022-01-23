Cancer patient about family abandonment: ‘They didn’t want to see me bald’ – 01/22/2022

Daniela Louzada faces an incurable brain cancer and reports the difficult experience of getting sick in a sexist country

In 2018 came the first seizure. Publicist Daniela Louzada was in the apartment where she lived when she was hurriedly rescued by the building’s doormen. She wouldn’t leave the hospital until a month later with a diagnosis of inoperable and incurable brain cancer. She had already been suffering from headaches, but believed that they were nothing more than a symptom of a busy day to day. Whenever the crises came, she took out a pack of medicines from her pocket and self-medicated. “When I found out what was really happening to my body it was a shock.”

The doctor explained that, despite not being able to remove the cancer, she could undergo treatment with drugs and radiotherapy that would reduce pain and severe symptoms, such as seizures, and would also improve her quality of life.

What she didn’t imagine is that, in addition to the physical symptoms of the disease, she would have to deal with a social one: loneliness. Since the news of the disease, Dani says that the family is not present and that many friends have moved away as well. “They said they didn’t want to see me bald, that they couldn’t stand to see me lose my hair.” She says she accepts the reasons people offer, but doesn’t deny the impact of this abandonment. “I still feel the fear of rejection.”

According to the Brazilian Society of Mastology, 70% of breast cancer patients see their partners leave after the diagnosis and 30% suffer from depression as a result of this helplessness. This was also the topic of the week, on d’AzMina’s Youtube channel, in the frame But do you see Gender in Everything?

“When I was undergoing radiotherapy, which is a very aggressive treatment, because it burns our hair, the woman next to me said: if I lose my hair, my husband will leave me”, narrated Dani.

life change

Months before receiving the diagnosis, she had managed to report abuses by the military inside Cracolândia, in São Paulo, as she was part of Craco Resist – a collective created in 2016 to oppose police violence. When she was not there, she was a constant presence in discussions on urban mobilization and SUS appreciation. She cycled 22 kilometers every day to work. She also didn’t miss one of her funniest roles: mother of the little dog Goiabinha. She is the one Dani says she misses the most when she spends days away, in the hospital, in an intense routine of palliative treatments.

Today, Dani takes anticonvulsant drugs, which do not always block new attacks. When there are relapses, he has to go through hospitalizations, almost always sudden. The treatment made her lose 12 kilos and left sequelae such as forgetfulness, lack of balance and chronic fatigue.

Because of the physical consequences caused by the tumor, Dani had to withdraw from many of the activities she did. “I can’t work anymore and I need help moving around. Cancer takes away a lot from us.”

There are, however, other things that Dani feels capable of experiencing, but cannot, due to another invisible symptom experienced by women with cancer: “men are not affectionate with oncological women, they think it is an abuse on my part to want to venture into sex… They think I need to worry about cancer and that’s it”. And she recalls a recent experience: “I took my walker down the street and I didn’t get a look,” it was as if no one saw her.

This rejection, says Dani, causes women to wear accessories to hide the signs of the disease. “Many look for scarves and wigs because of that”, believes the publicist who insists on maintaining the look, as a form of resistance. “To show that bald women can be beautiful and desirable.” For men, the diagnosis does not seem to affect self-esteem as much. “I arrive at the hospital and, many times, I am harassed by men with colostomy bags? I wish I had that confidence”, comments Dani, laughing.

In the hospital, which should have been a more welcoming space, Dani also saw, several times, women struggling to be seen. She remembers a situation she experienced at the Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo: “I saw a mother being prevented from taking a blood test, because she was with her daughter and the employees said that the child could not enter the laboratory.” Dani offered to keep the child. “People asked where her father was, but of course she didn’t have anyone to leave her with. The hospitals lack structure to accommodate the woman.”

The female obligation to care

Dani notices this long before she becomes patient. In 2014, she spent 7 months in the hospital with her father, who had discovered advanced-stage lung cancer. The decision to assume the role of his caregiver was an imposition of the family. The justification was sexist: “as the only female child, you are obliged to take care of your father.” From the hospital, she worked, took care of him and the house. She claims that she had no idea of ​​the violence she was experiencing at that time. “I just felt the pain of losing the person I loved in a very sudden way.”

Looking around, Dani noticed that when women did not take the place of patients, they were caregivers, accompanying relatives, children and cousins. But because they do not have the same care when they get sick, they need to find ways to take care of themselves. Hence the importance of public policies to support them at this time. “I’ve always been the breadwinner. Many women, when they get sick, are. And we need professionals to take care of them and their surroundings”, considers the publicist.

For Dani, patients need to have financial support so they don’t have to choose between treatment and work, which most of the time includes an unequal division, in addition to domestic services and maternity. With a guaranteed income, they could have a more dignified life.

“Having cancer is very expensive. When you enter the hospital, you find a huge booklet talking about food, it’s beautiful, but what about in practice?”, she asks, stressing that our country is in extreme poverty, “people are starving and people with cancer cannot go hungry”.

Currently, Dani has a group of friends who provide for her treatment needs, in addition to other costs. She also receives help from others through crowdfunding. On the Terminal Channel, on Youtube, she shares her stories and gives support to other women, caregivers and family members, who also deal with the same disease.