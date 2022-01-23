Cantillo called up at the last minute and Corinthians loses midfielder for the first games of Paulisto

The steering wheel Victor Cantillo will not be able to participate in the debut of Corinthians in the 2022 Paulista Championship this Tuesday. The reason is that the athlete was summoned at the last minute to defend the Colombia team for the World Cup Qualifiers.

The Corinthians player was called up at the last minute to replace striker Luis Muriel. The player was cut after his club, Atalanta, from Italy, said that the athlete is not in good health to be with the group.

According to the official note of the Colombian Football Federation, Cantillo is due to perform this Sunday, where it will remain throughout the FIFA date. In this way, the athlete will lose up to three Corinthians games in Paulistão – Ferroviária, Santo André and possibly the derby against Santos (see dates below).

It is worth remembering that coach Sylvinho had already confirmed that Cantillo would be a starter in Corinthians’ debut. The coach, however, will need to use another athlete in place of the Colombian. Du Queiroz and Gabriel are the main options to take on the vacancy.

In time: the Colombian team is in fourth place in the World Cup Qualifiers. If the dispute ended today, the team would qualify for the World Cup. Colombians are behind Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador.

Check out the games in which Cantillo should be absent from Corinthians

