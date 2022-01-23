Carmem ‘samba’ in Paula’s face when taking over company · TV News

Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will have days of glory in The More Life, the Better!. After sabotaging the launch of Paula’s (Giovanna Antonelli) new cream, the villain will finally be able to take Cosméticos Terrare out of the rival’s hands and make her a subaltern in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The shrew, with the help of Marcelo (Bruno Carbrerizo), will exchange the creams for adulterated merchandise. The result will be a historic embarrassment during the product promotion event, which will put Neném’s bride (Vladimir Brichta) on the ground.

With the economic situation deteriorated, the rich woman will have no alternative and will accept to sell the company to the enemy. As soon as he can, Carmen will already cause real chaos. For starters, she will decide to change the name of the cosmetics line, which will already make Paula furious.

Then, she will put the former owner in the room that was Flávia (Valentina Herszage), to leave her feeling demeaned – at this point, mother and daughter will have fought in the plot. Later, without enduring humiliation after humiliation, Giovanna Antonelli’s character will face her tormentor, and the two will have a Homeric argument within the company.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The soap opera written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced Globo to adopt a series of security protocols that slowed down recordings.

The telenovela is scheduled to be on the air until May. Then, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem, a serial that will address the universe of stunt doubles and will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado as protagonists.

