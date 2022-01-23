Casa Gucci: Sex scene between Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek was cut from the film, reveals singer – Film News

In the feature directed by Ridley Scott, Patrizia Reggiani and her best friend plan the murder of Maurizio Gucci, heir to the famous Italian brand.

The second half of 2021 was very busy for director Ridley Scott: in October, he released The Last Duel, a film starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver; in November, he introduced the much-anticipated Casa Gucci to the world, with Lady Gaga in the role of Patrizia Reggiani and Driver in the role of Maurizio Gucci, a member of the founding family of the celebrated Italian brand. The feature film, which hit theaters on November 25, was already shrouded in controversy – both for the characterization of the cast and for the delivery behind the scenes.

During a panel at the MGM studio that took place last Tuesday (18), in the United Kingdom, Gaga revealed that a very hot moment between Patrizia and Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma (the psychic played by Salma Hayek) ended up being cut in the edit. Earlier, Frida’s Oscar nominee had stated that she and the singer had a “delightful relationship” on filming, apologizing to viewers for “not getting to see every scene” of House of Gucci (in the original).

Then, Gaga explained the situation better: “There is a whole side of this movie that you haven’t seen, in which Pina and I developed a sexual relationship.” Scott’s work and the freedom the director gave the cast.

“He allowed us to go further, and I remember being on set with Salma and saying, ‘So, after Maurizio dies, maybe things will heat up. [entre as personagens]? And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?'” Gaga said, drawing laughter from the audience. To which Hayek retorted, “You think she’s joking.”

please note that Gucci House is based on the turbulent true story of Patrizia and Maurizio, who met in 1978, got married and had two daughters. However, with an empire to rule and their love eroding each day more, Patrizia is threatened when the heir to the brand finds a mistress and asks for a divorce. Even earning a millionaire pension, the socialite conspires to murder her husband in 1995, hiring a hired killer and three other people – including her friend Pina. Once the task was completed, Patrizia was found guilty and sentenced to 29 years in prison.

The cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston and Camille Cottin. The screenplay is written by Becky Johnston (The Prince of the Tides and Seven Years in Tibet) alongside Roberto Bentivegna.