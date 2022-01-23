Cauã Reymond makes confession about soap opera with Gianecchini

The editing of High hours this Saturday (22) was dedicated to the heartthrobs. Several handsome men were present at the attraction, such as Reynaldo Gianecchini, Cauã Reymond, Jonathan Azevedo and Francisco Cuoco.

Amid the questions, Serginho Groisman asked Gianecchini about his debut in soap operas. He remembered the responsibility of playing Edu, the protagonist of Laços de Família.

The actor highlighted that he felt very insecure, but he had the support of his partners in the scene, Vera Fischer and Carolina Dieckmann.

Cauã answered the same question, but complained about not having started with a heartthrob role. “Giane started out as a heartthrob. I wanted to be a heartthrob and I wasn’t.” he said.

In jest, he recalled the plot The color of sinhis first novel. “My first soap opera was with Giane. He made twins. I did the comic core. A great success, the Sardinha family”highlighted the interpreter of Thor, who was the brother of the twins Paco and Apolo, played by Gianecchini.

In memory, Cauã surprised his friend with an observation. “[Mas] I looked at Giane and said ‘Wow, what I wanted was that role!’. I wanted to be taken seriously!” he said, laughing.

Reynaldo Gianecchini and Cauã Reymond at Altas Horas (Reproduction/Globo)

Web melts for the heartthrobs at Altas Horas

The actors’ participation in Altas Horas had repercussions on social networks and soon their names became the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Many people highlighted the beauty and friendliness of the artists. “My eyes are being graced with Gianecchini, Cauã Reymond and Jonathan Azevedo in the same program”highlighted an internet user.

“Cauã Reymond and Reynaldo Gianecchini together. As Nazaré Tedesco would say: ‘it’s amazing how time only values ​​you’”, wrote another, melting for the heartthrobs.

In addition to the quartet of actors, Altas Horas also featured the duo Israel & Rodolffo, singer Márcio Victor and pagodeiro Dilsinho.