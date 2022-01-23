CDC study points to effectiveness of third dose of micron vaccine

A study released this Friday (21) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that a booster dose with messenger RNA vaccines against Covid-19 is up to 90% effective against hospitalizations caused by delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus. In Brazil, the Pfizer/BioNTech immunizer uses the technology.

A total of 222,772 consultations were analyzed in 383 urgency and emergency units, in addition to 87,904 cases treated in 259 hospitals in 10 US states between August 26, 2021 and January 5, 2022. Data were divided between the period before and after the omicron become predominant (more than 50% of the viruses sequenced) at each site.

According to the researchers, during the prevalence of the delta variant, the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations was 90% starting 14 days after the second dose of vaccine. After 180 days, however, effectiveness dropped to 81%, but returned to 94% 14 days after the booster dose. For cases treated in urgency and emergency units, the indicators were, respectively, 86%, 76% and 94%.

As of mid-December, when micron infections became the majority, the effectiveness of the vaccine against hospitalizations was 81% 14 days after the second dose, 57% after 180 days, and 90% after the third vaccine. In the cases analyzed in urgency and emergency units, the estimates were 52%, 38% and 82%, respectively.

Three recent studies carried out in Israel had already demonstrated the increase of immunization with a third dose in preventing the delta variant of Covid-19, but a similar analysis had not yet been carried out since the prevalence of the omicron variant.

“All unvaccinated people should be vaccinated as soon as possible. All adults who received messenger RNA vaccines during the initial vaccination series should receive a third dose when eligible, and eligible persons should keep up to date on Covid-19 vaccines,” the study authors say.

Despite this, they highlight some limitations of the work. For example, outpatient visits associated with Covid-19 or clinically missed cases are not included in the study. In addition, the performance of the third dose is limited to a period of up to 44 days. The results also cannot be generalized to the entire population of the United States and other countries.

Natural infection protection

This week, another CDC study showed that prior infection with the coronavirus confers protection that works in tandem with the immunity gained from vaccines.

In comparison with the group without protection, those who had only vaccine protection had a 20 times lower risk of getting covid, which demonstrates the protection conferred by the vaccine. This risk was seven to ten times lower among those who had natural immunity, and eight to ten times lower among those vaccinated with previous infection. These results refer to early May, before the delta variant was prevalent.