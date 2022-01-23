Centenary: Lula and Ciro ‘join’ to pay tribute to Leonel Brizola – Politica

Brizola ruled Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul (photo: Marcelo Sant’Anna/Estado de Minas)

Politicians from different parties took to social media this Saturday (22/1) to praise Leonel Brizola, founder of the PDT and former governor of Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. If he were alive, Brizola, who died in 2004, would be 100 years today. Presidential candidates Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) were two of those who recalled facts from the political career of the “old caudillo”. They had, at different moments of their trajectory, the support of Brizola in races to the Planalto Palace.

“Brizola did a lot for democracy and the education of Brazilians. And today Brazil is needed. But people like him don’t die. His ideas are still alive in our hearts and minds,” wrote Lula, who in 1998 had Brizola as his vice-presidential candidate in his plate.

Four years later, Brizola decided to support Ciro, then affiliated with the PPS. They articulated to form the so-called “Labor Front”.

“All the tributes to this great citizen are few. Brizola represents courage and love for the poorest, the commitment to democracy and, above all, the stubborn conviction that education alone will free the Brazilian people. He was always a rebel and always had hope as an inseparable companion”, said the former minister, citing the slogan of his pre-candidacy for the Planalto, made official yesterday.

Ash and Paes remember Education

The anthropologist Darcy Ribeiro was Brizola’s great partner in public life. Together, they thought about the Integrated Public Education Centers (CIEPs), with teaching in two shifts. The initiative was cited by federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ).

“I’m a teacher and I know well the transforming power of Education. That’s why I want to rescue the role of CIEPs so that our young people have quality schools. Reaffirming the role of education in the development of Rio de Janeiro is the best way to celebrate Brizola’s legacy” , he said, quoted to run for governor of Rio in an alliance of parties of the center left.

Eduardo Paes (PSD), mayor of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), adopted a similar tone. “Democrat, defender of legality, always in defense of the poorest and revolutionary for education. Hail, Brizola!”.

Pedists from Minas Gerais also paid tribute to the labor leader. One of them was Bruno Miranda, councilor of Belo Horizonte. “It was an honor to walk alongside the greatest political leader this country has ever known.”