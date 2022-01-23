https://br.sputniknews.com/20220122/banco-central-da-russia-propoe-proibir-criptomoedas-no-pais-analista-revela-qual-seria-o-impacto-21125044.html

Central Bank of Russia proposes banning cryptocurrencies in the country: analyst reveals what the impact would be

According to the co-founder and COO of cryptocurrency portal Coingecko, even if Russia loses tax revenue from cryptocurrency mining, the… 01.22.2022, Sputnik Brasil

A ban on cryptocurrencies in Russia proposed by the country’s Central Bank could impact their value, but not much compared to other major markets, believes Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of cryptocurrency portal Coingecko. “Russia will lose out, as companies and talents will be forced to relocate abroad, depriving the country of tax revenue,” commented the analyst. will depend on the details of an eventual ban or restriction, with Bobby Ong using the example of China, which has banned cryptocurrencies multiple times, but with each successive ban “getting more and more onerous”. , the largest cryptocurrency exchange system, said it was ready for a dialogue with Russia on the proposed regulation of the sector. A spokesperson for the service said it was ready to discuss the interests of good Russian crypto users, adding that it takes its compliance obligations very seriously and is committed to working with regulators to create policies that protect users, encourage innovation. and make the industry move forward.On Thursday (20) the Central Bank of Russia published a report in which it pointed out several proposals to regulate cryptocurrencies in the country, among which is the ban on using the infrastructure of the national financial market for any operations. with cryptocurrencies. In addition, the organization wants to ban the issuance, organization of circulation and exchange of cryptocurrencies in Russia, as well as their mining.

