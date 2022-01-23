https://br.sputniknews.com/20220122/banco-central-da-russia-propoe-proibir-criptomoedas-no-pais-analista-revela-qual-seria-o-impacto-21125044.html
Central Bank of Russia proposes banning cryptocurrencies in the country: analyst reveals what the impact would be
A ban on cryptocurrencies in Russia proposed by the country’s Central Bank could impact their value, but not much compared to other major markets, believes Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of cryptocurrency portal Coingecko. “Russia will lose out, as companies and talents will be forced to relocate abroad, depriving the country of tax revenue,” commented the analyst. will depend on the details of an eventual ban or restriction, with Bobby Ong using the example of China, which has banned cryptocurrencies multiple times, but with each successive ban “getting more and more onerous”. , the largest cryptocurrency exchange system, said it was ready for a dialogue with Russia on the proposed regulation of the sector. A spokesperson for the service said it was ready to discuss the interests of good Russian crypto users, adding that it takes its compliance obligations very seriously and is committed to working with regulators to create policies that protect users, encourage innovation. and make the industry move forward.On Thursday (20) the Central Bank of Russia published a report in which it pointed out several proposals to regulate cryptocurrencies in the country, among which is the ban on using the infrastructure of the national financial market for any operations. with cryptocurrencies. In addition, the organization wants to ban the issuance, organization of circulation and exchange of cryptocurrencies in Russia, as well as their mining.
According to the co-founder and COO of cryptocurrency portal Coingecko, even if Russia loses tax revenue from cryptocurrency mining, the industry will continue to function in the rest of the world.
“The price of BTC [bitcoin] is largely dictated by macro moves these days, especially Fed decisions [Reserva Federal, banco central] from the USA. A ban in Russia could impact the price, but maybe not as much compared to a ban in China or the US,” Ong told Sputnik.
He mentioned that cryptocurrencies will continue to progress globally outside of Russia.
In the Coingecko co-founder’s view, the future of the sector in Russia will depend on the details of an eventual ban or restriction, with Bobby Ong using the example of China, which has banned cryptocurrencies multiple times, but with each successive ban “getting more and more onerous.” “.
“The latest ban in China virtually closed cryptocurrencies to most retail users, and also removed the cryptocurrency mining industry from China. Previous Beijing bans were not as strict – exchanges could still operate and miners still operate freely. “, he explained.