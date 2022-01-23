Central Bank reports Pix key data leak

The Central Bank (BC) reported this Friday (21) that about 160,100 customers of Acesso Soluções de Pagamento had Pix key data leaked. It is not the first time that BC has reported data leakage. Since the launch of the instant payments system in November 2020, this is the second time.

The institution stated that what happened was a leak in registration data, which does not affect the movement of money. It still made it clear that balances, passwords and statements were not exposed.

But the leak did not take place now, it happened between December 3rd and 5th of last year and exposed data such as username, Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF), relationship institution, branch number and account number.

The Central Bank warned that all people who had information exposed will be notified through the Access app or the institution’s internet banking. He also stressed that there will be no other means of notice for the exposure of Pix keys and asked customers to disregard communications such as phone calls, SMS and notices by messaging apps and by email.

According to Agência Brasil, in a note, Acesso Pagamentos clarified that it had taken measures to ensure data security. “We reinforce that we have taken, in a timely manner, all the necessary measures to guarantee the security of the information held by the company and our commitment to keeping the market and our partners informed,” the statement said.

PIX

Pix is ​​an instant payment system created by the Central Bank of Brazil that enables electronic transfers of any amount between individuals, companies and the government.

In addition to increasing the speed at which payments or transfers are made and received, Pix has the potential to:

leverage market competitiveness and efficiency;

lower cost, increase security and improve customer experience;

encourage the electronicization of the retail payments market;

promote financial inclusion; and

fill a series of gaps in the basket of payment instruments currently available to the population.