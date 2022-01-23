Check out 4 combinations of unhealthy foods

Ever heard of some foods that don’t go well with others? Certainly the most popular example is the mango with milk, however, this combination does not harm humans.

But it is indeed true that some foods in combination can be really harmful to health, as some prevent the full absorption of nutrients from the other. And that’s exactly what we’re going to talk about in this article. Check it out and happy reading!

Therefore, managing combinations and thinking about ways to eat is essential to avoid vitamin deficits. And to know which foods you need to avoid, keep reading this article.

Foods that don’t match

It is not uncommon to find salads that combine tomato and cucumber, however, this combination is not recommended by experts. This is because the two vegetables, when together in the body, form new salts.

So, as a consequence of this mixture we can find body swelling, in addition to inhibiting the absorption of important vitamins for our body. Therefore, prefer to consume foods separately.

In some parts of the country, it is possible to find the custom of introducing fruits such as strawberries, mangoes and bananas in the main meals. However, this habit must be repressed, as the combination is harmful.

That’s because, while the fruits pass slightly through the stomach, heading to the intestine, lunch takes a long time to be digested. With this, there is fermentation in the stomach due to sugars, resulting in heartburn and burning.

This is something most of us are culturally used to doing, but shouldn’t. In fact, there are already a number of studies that prove how dangerous this combination is, as it impairs digestion.

When we have lunch, dinner or any meal interspersed with liquids, we are collaborating with slow digestion. Thus, the most appropriate thing is that there is a reduction or extinction of the habit.

Say goodbye to steak with fries, as this traditional dish only combines on the palate, being bad for digestion. Since, when eating potatoes, alkaline is needed for digestion, while meat needs acid. Therefore, the result is confusion in the body, which does not know how to digest and ends up interrupting the process for a while.

Ultimately, the combination leads to a large number of gas and intestinal discomfort. In addition to these combinations, others such as spinach with cheese, beer and nuts and even pasta with ground beef, are also harmful.

Thus, the most correct thing is to always research before making meals and always consult nutritionists. And if you were also surprised by these combinations, don’t forget to send this article to your friends who also need to know this!