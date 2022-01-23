check out everything that happened at the first edition party

Finally, the long-awaited day arrived by the confined of “BBB 22” (TV Globo): the party. The first event of the edition had the theme “Open House”, and was attended by DJ Alok.

The musician played several classics for the brothers, and took the opportunity to present to them the song “Un Ratito”, recorded with Juliette, the BBB 21 champion,

“This song is together with Luis Fonsi, who made ‘Despacito’ (…), and guess what? The champion of the last BBB, Juliette. She’s with me in this song”, he said. The DJ dedicated the song to the ‘cacti’, Juliette’s fans.

Congratulations, Eli!

Eliezer, who celebrates his birthday today, had a very special congratulations. Alok stopped his presentation and along with the brothers, sang happy birthday to him. As it couldn’t be different, congratulations were amended with the traditional “who will it be with?”. The whole house bet on Eslô.

And did you have kisses?

Although Scooby was committed to forming at least four couples in the house (Jade and Paulo André; Eslô and Lucas; Rodrigo and Laís and Natália and Eliezer), that movie kiss that many were waiting for did not come.

Natalia and Maria, however, handed over pecks. Both among them, as well as a triple with Rodrigo.

Nat tried to have a more “heated” kiss with Rodrigo, but the brother avoided it, claiming “there’s someone special out here”. This did not convince the sister who called him ‘slacker’.

At the end of the party, Natália took aim at another brother, this time Lucas. But this one also did not correspond to the sister’s advances who ended the party at 0x0.

Is today Mary’s day?

Maria stood out at the party for three interesting moments.

The first, in relation to his performance on the dance floor. The sister ‘delivered everything’ and was quoted by Gkay and Anitta on twitter. Maria leaves the BBB as a guest for one of the most coveted parties of the year, the “Farofa da Gkay”, the birthday of influencer Géssica Kayane.

Maria also opened her heart to Arthur Aguiar and said that she lives an impossible love out here. She says she loves a person who doesn’t love her and, therefore, concluded “I love it, but I’m still piranhand*”.

The third highlight of the night for the actress was because she showed some irritation when she realized that the brothers were trying to unite Paulo André and Jade Picon. The artist who has already shown interest in the athlete, called him “Palmitor”.

And game chat, did you?

A sweet treat for those who guess who brought up the game during the party. Yes, whoever said Rodrigo was right.

At the beginning of the party, the brother promised Bárbara Heck and Laís Caldas that he would never vote for the sisters. “Look, I’m never going to vote for you guys. Never. I’m fucking drunk, but I’m never going to vote for you”, promised the commercial manager. Will be?

Barbara also took advantage of the party to reveal her vote for Jade Picon. The sister said that she will vote for Natalia and justified “the only one I had a little crap”.

And let’s go from DR

Yes, there was DR! A lot. The brothers took advantage of the party to chat head-on with their colleagues, especially those they don’t have much contact with.

The biggest one of the night was between Jessilane and Douglas. The teacher, afraid of being indicated by the leader, started a long conversation. In the chat, she assumed he was her vote choice and recalled a day when Douglas would have been harsh with her.

The brother apologized and said he liked Jessi, but as he realized that tempers were running high, he preferred to interrupt the conversation. “We’d better talk tomorrow,” concluded the actor.

Laís also took advantage of the Open House Party to align the scorers with Naiara Azevedo. The doctor talked to the countrywoman and said that she had a bad impression about Naiara at the beginning of the game, but that this is changing over time.

Luciano and Scooby also had a conversation about gambling. Luciano even admitted that he believed Scooby didn’t like him. The surfer defended himself by saying that he naturally walks away when someone comes to him to talk about the game. This is not his cup of tea, he says.

bullshit

Let’s just say it wasn’t a fight, but more of a rude mistake by Slovenia. At the beginning of the party, she addressed singer Linn da Quebrada as a “friend”.

Eslô realized the mistake at the time and apologized, saying “friend”, with emphasis on “a”. “I did it unintentionally, without realizing it,” he explained. Linn scolded her and said that “you can’t go wrong anymore”.

The party came to an end around 6 am. Douglas Silva, Pedro Scooby, Natalia, Maria, Lucas, Linn, Vinícius, Brunna, Lais and Eslôvenia were still on the track.

The production ended the party playing MC Poze do Rodo, at the request of the brothers. Of course, there was no lack of the traditional “I’m not leaving”. However, with a wake-up call, they all left quickly.

And let the next party come!