check the result of contest 2446; prize is BRL 22 million

posted on 01/22/2022 20:05 / updated on 01/22/2022 20:34



(credit: reproduction)

On the night of this Saturday (22/1), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: the 2246 Mega-Sena contests; Quina’s 5761; the 2325 of the Dupla Seine; the 1739 of Timemania and the 558 of Lucky Day. Open to the public, the draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena

The Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 22 million, had the following dozens drawn: 01-13-27-41-51-58.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of BRL 688,000, had the following numbers drawn: 28-31-38-68-77.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 900 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-05-11-17-21-26-27. Lucky month is January.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 05-08-17-23-36-49 in the first draw; 17-24-37-42-44-45 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 2.6 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, presented the following result: 06-25-40-45-51-66-78. The heart team is the Uberlândia-MG.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4.2 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-04-05-06-08-09-10-11-12-14-15-19-20-21-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Check out the giveaway broadcast: