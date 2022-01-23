Chery Tiggo 8 Plus hybrid arrives in China with an eye on the Brazilian market

The hybrid and electric market has been increasingly attracting the interest of the Brazilian public. With this in mind, several manufacturers have increasingly offered electrified options. The next to embrace this cause should be Caoa Chery, who can bring the Tiggo 8 Plus e+a hybrid that debuted in China – by the hands of Chery.

As reported by Car Journal almost a year ago, the hybrid Chery Tiggo 8 Plus would arrive in Brazil with plug-in technology and flex power. At the time, it was already known that the seven seater SUV would use the 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that would enable the big man to go from inertia to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

However, unlike the vague information of the past, it is now possible to understand how the seven-seater SUV achieved such performance. The model, which has just debuted on the other side of the world, is based on Kunpeng e+ hybrid mechanics, which unites the combustion engine with two electric ones. One on each axis. In other words, all-wheel drive.

In total, the trio generates 330 hp and 52 mkgf of torque, according to Chinese Chery. Powered by lithium batteries, the plug-in hybrid model is capable of driving up to 100 km using electric mode alone. Its average consumption reaches impressive 100 km/l. Considering that the combustion engine will need to be adapted to accept both fuels, the eventual model sold here probably won’t reach that number – but it should still have a very low consumption.

aesthetics

In terms of design, the hybrid model has a taillight with an internal design that is different from the combustion version. The lens, in short, is lighter than the version with conventional motorization. The wheels, therefore, remain the same.