Chicken and pork prices tend to rise due to lack of rain in the South | Economy

Disclosure/Swift Pig meat

The heat wave in the south of the country may lead economists to revise inflation projections for this year. Considered the worst drought in 17 years, in some states, the phenomenon is harming corn and soybean crops, used among other purposes in poultry and swine feeding. Grain crop problems could impact chicken, egg and pork, and put pressure on food price indices. Food products accumulate a high of 7.94% in the 12 months through December, according to the IBGE, being considered the group with the greatest impact on the IPCA last month. The intense rains in other parts of the country have already entered the radar of economists as well.

According to economist André Braz, the coordinator of price indices at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (Ibre-FGV), extreme weather phenomena, such as drought in the South and excessive rainfall in the Southeast, and their impacts on food prices could be another risk factor for inflation this year. For 2022, the market projects an inflation of 5%, considering a rise in food of only 4%, which may not be confirmed due to the effects of the climate.

Last year, in 12 months, the group of birds and eggs registered a high of 23.55%. Already the chicken in pieces 19.89%, and the chicken in pieces rose 29.85%. Pork, on the other hand, registered a reduction of 4.65% in price.

According to Braz, the preview of the FGV’s Broad Producer Price Index — which records price changes for agricultural and industrial products — has already captured the pressure on soybeans, corn and soybean meal. Grains registered an upward trend in prices until December, which was already reversed in January.

“The “La Niña” phenomenon can bring an additional challenge to inflation. The monetary authority may raise interest rates to try to contain the rise in prices, but it will not control the supply shock (reduction in the amount of product available on the market). The highest prices have not yet reached animal protein, but the increase in costs to the producer will end up being passed on to the production chain. These are grains and long-cycle crops, even if there is no crop failure, the expectation of reduced production will have an impact”, explains the economist.

The price of these meats – which last year were an alternative for many Brazilians fleeing the soaring cost of beef – should start to get more expensive in the coming months due to the damage to corn, soybeans and soybean meal. Corn is the main raw material for poultry and swine feed and represents 80% of the animal’s cost.

“The shock of fresh food supply has no impact on annual inflation. Because crops recover quickly, but soybeans and corn are not like that, it unbalances the price. It can start to reach the final consumer gradually. The longer the drought last and threaten the harvest for the price to rise. The prices in the exchanges that move these products are already reflected in the market. This will be reflected in the prices of products of the basic basket, which can change the game of inflation this year”, he warns.

For the time being, the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA-Esalq/USP) is still registering a drop in chicken and pork prices. In the case of frozen chicken, until the 20th, the accumulated drop in January was 7.22%. The price of special swine carcass had a cumulative decrease of 20.04% in the month.

More products for other countries

Another ingredient that enters this equation is the increase in Brazilian exports, favored by the devaluation of the real and the stimulus to sales abroad. World chicken meat exports for next year are expected to increase by 2.5%, according to the latest US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts, surpassing the 13 million ton mark.

Brazil will account for more than a third of the estimated increase. The growing demand from the European Union, United Kingdom, East Asia and the Middle East should also contribute to Brazilian exports gaining strength.

“Excess demand is pronounced with high prices on the international market. The exchange rate is very favorable for exports. Last year, there was a shortage in the domestic market because of international trade, there was a shortage of corn in the domestic market and pushed the price of corn and soybeans here, so much so that the government decided to set the import tax rate for corn and soybeans to zero. In other words, there was already inflation inside the chain”, observes Marcio Sette Fortes, director of the National Agriculture Society of Rio and a professor at Ibmec /RJ