Chile’s new president announces female-majority government cabinet

EFE/Alberto Valdes Women will occupy 14 of the 24 ministries of the Chilean government



The elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, announced the future cabinet formed mostly by women. Of the 24 ministries, 14 will be held by women. Among the best-known names is that of Maya Fernández Allende, granddaughter of former socialist president Salvador Allende, deposed and killed during the coup d’état led by General Augusto Pinochet. She will occupy the Defense portfolio. Another prominent figure is Izkia Siches at the Ministry of Interior and Public Security. The doctor headed Boric’s campaign and presided over the country’s medical college during the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another name that drew attention is that of Mario Marcel, current president of the Chilean Central Bank, a name well received by the market. Boric described the cabinet as “diverse”, with people of different origins and backgrounds, and stressed that the cabinet’s mission is to lay the groundwork for major reforms. “This cabinet has the mission of laying the cement for the great reform that we are proposing to carry out”, said the president. The new Chilean government takes office on March 11.

