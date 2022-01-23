China’s Corruption Scandal Threatens Billionaire Jack Ma’s Empire

International

Chinese billionaire’s Ant Group Jack Ma owner of Alibaba (BABA34), was accused of corruption by China’s state TV station. In a documentary produced by China Central Television, several private companies were singled out for having made exorbitant payments as a form of bribe to people linked to the government.

According to the documentary, the companies allegedly sent large amounts of money to the brother of a former Communist Party of China chief in Hangzhou, Zhou Jiangyong, in the east of the country. The scheme was aimed at government incentives and assistance in the purchase of properties.

Jiangyong was arrested in August of last year for corruption, precisely because he was accused of illegally favoring companies (whose names were not mentioned).

In this scenario, a subsidiary of Ant Group bought two plots of land at prices below market prices in 2019, shortly after having bought stakes in two means of payment companies from the younger brother of the former party secretary.

The documentary did not directly mention the name of the Jack Ma’s company, but public records indicate that a unit of the Ant Group was an investor in the secretary’s brother’s two companies — one of which was the only outside investor.

Jiangyong’s younger brother owns the company Youcheng United Information Technology Development, which received government contracts to build wireless payment systems for the Ningbo and Whenzou subway, at the time when his elder brother was secretary of the region; he himself admitted that his brother only got the contract because of kinship.

THE Shanghai Yunxin Venture Capital Management, a subsidiary of Ant Group, paid $268,000 for a 14.3% stake in Youcheng United in 2019, as well as a seat on the Board of Directors. In the same period, he bought for US$ 221,000 a stake in a provider of subway payment services, also owned by Zhou’s younger brother.

The company won the auction of a land in Hangzhou for $819 per square meter. According to the land auction record, there was only one qualified bidder. House prices in the neighborhood often exceed $7,100 per square meter, and the younger Zhou said he was overcharged for investing in the company.

“You know, of course, that I am Zhou Jiangyong’s brother,” Zhou Jianyong said in the documentary. “Then you must imagine how I raised the price. You want to take advantage of me. Shouldn’t I do the same to you?”

Jack Ma Takes Another Blow in Ant Group Restructuring

The vision given by the audiovisual production represents the government’s opinion, since it is an official pronouncement produced by the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection of the communist party. “The nature of such a transfer of interests is an exchange of power and capital,” the documentary stated.

Even though it is not mentioned directly, the Chinese government’s stance manages to put even more pressure on the delicate situation that Jack Ma’s company finds itself in, which is fighting the growing political confrontation. That’s because the president of China, Xi Jinping, wants to reform the country’s business and political landscape in search of “common prosperity”.

Jinping’s management threatens the Ant Group because the company’s rise is closely linked to its ability to benefits from local authorities, said a source close to the Financial Times. Now, it looks like Jack Ma will have to pay a price for that.

“The rise and fall of the Ant Group symbolize the unequal relationship between business and politics in China,” said Nie Huihua, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing.

The Ant Group is currently struggling to overhaul its business and bring it in line with the demands of regulatory authorities. The company attempted an initial public offering (IPO, its acronym in English) in 2020, of US$ 37 billion, which was canceled by regulators, who forced it to restructure.

the plans of Ant Group makeover were frustrated again last week. Spearheaded by the government, they were dealt a blow after a state-owned asset management firm pulled out of an agreement to invest in the company’s lending arm.

The Communist Party’s anti-corruption commission claimed, after the documentary’s release, that it will step up surveillance of China’s big internet corporations to “cut link between power and capital“. Sought after by the Financial Times, Jack Ma and the Ant Group did not comment.

(With information from the Financial Times)