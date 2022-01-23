Chinese state media implicates Jack Ma’s Ant Group in corruption scandal – 01/22/2022 – Market

The Chinese state broadcaster has embroiled Jack Ma’s Ant Group in a corruption scandal, increasing pressure on the billionaire after a tax lawsuit that took billions of dollars from his empire.

A documentary on CCTV (China Central Television) claimed that private companies made “strangely high payments” to the brother of the former Communist Party leader in Hangzhou, the eastern Chinese city that is home to the Ant Group’s headquarters, in exchange for political incentives from the government and support for the purchase of real estate.

According to public records and two sources close to the business, a unit of the Ant Group bought two pieces of land at a discount in Hangzhou in 2019 after taking a stake in two digital payments companies owned by the party secretary’s younger brother, which were cited by names in the documentary.

The film did not name Jack Ma’s company, but the Ant unit was the only outside corporate investor in one of those deals, according to public records, and was among three private investors in the second.

“The nature of this transfer of interests is an exchange of power for capital,” said the documentary, produced by the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The material broadcast by the Chinese state broadcaster represents the official line of the party.

The program has intensified pressure on Ant Group, a fintech with more than 1 billion users that is striving to reshape the company to comply with the authorities’ demands. Chinese regulators blocked a planned $37 billion ($201 billion) IPO by the company in 2020 and forced it to restructure.

Last week, Ant suffered a setback in its government-led reform efforts after a state-owned fund manager without explanation pulled out of an agreement to invest in fintech’s credit arm.

The documentary claims that Zhou Jiangyong, a former party secretary in Hanzghou who was arrested in August for corruption, helped unnamed companies acquire cheap land and enjoy preferential policies after they bought shares in firms controlled by the official’s brother, Zhou Jianyong. .

The youngest of them, a former management professor, launched Youcheng United (Ningbo) Information Technology Development Co in 2016, winning contracts to build mobile payment systems on the subway in the coastal hubs of Ningbo and Wenzhou, according to the documentary. At the time, his brother was the party secretary in those cities.

“He won the deal because I was a government official,” Zhou, the former secretary, said of his brother in the documentary.

The Ant Group entered into a series of deals with the younger Zhou. Public records show that venture capital firm Shanghai Yunxin Venture Capital Management Co, a subsidiary of Ant Group, paid around US$268,000 for a 14.3% stake and a seat on the board. management of Youcheng United (Ningbo) in March 2019.

Later that year, Shanghai Yunxin spent $221,000 on a 13.5% stake in a Hangzhou subway payment provider owned by the younger Zhou and featured in the documentary, according to public records. The Hangzhou company includes a state-owned company among the investors.

Less than a year after Ant completed its second investment, the fintech group won an auction of land in Hangzhou for $819 a square meter as the only qualified bidder, according to auction records. . The average price of homes in the neighborhood tops $7,100 per square foot, according to real estate websites.

In the documentary, the brother of the former party secretary claims that he charged a high price for investments in his companies.

“Of course, you know I’m Zhou Jiangyong’s brother,” Zhou Jianyong said in the documentary. “You can imagine I raised the price. You want to take advantage of me, shouldn’t I do the same to you?”

Ant Group did not respond to a request for comment. The Financial Times was unable to reach the Zhou brothers.

“The rise and fall of Ant symbolizes the unequal relationship between business and politics in China,” said Nie Huihua, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing.

Ma keeps a low profile as Ant and his e-commerce group Alibaba grapple with mounting political pressure. Chinese President Xi Jinping embarks on a “common prosperity” campaign to reform the country’s economic and political landscape.

“The rise of the Ant Group has a lot to do with its ability to curry favor with local officials,” said a person close to the fintech group. “Now he may have to pay a price for it.”

After the documentary aired, the Communist Party’s anti-corruption commission said it would step up its oversight of the country’s biggest internet companies to “sever the link between power and capital”.