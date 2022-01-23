Chromecast with Google TV should win new more powerful model, says rumor

The Google team is working on a new edition of Chromecast with Google TV. According to people who have access to the search giant’s plans, the original model released in 2020 is outdated and the search giant has started to notice some negative feedback.

This is because the specifications no longer meet public demand and the biggest problem today is internal storage. In addition to behind-the-scenes conversations, 9to5Google was able to locate a device codenamed Boreal in the Google TV app’s APK.