Chromecast with Google TV should win new more powerful model, says rumor

The Google team is working on a new edition of Chromecast with Google TV. According to people who have access to the search giant’s plans, the original model released in 2020 is outdated and the search giant has started to notice some negative feedback.
This is because the specifications no longer meet public demand and the biggest problem today is internal storage. In addition to behind-the-scenes conversations, 9to5Google was able to locate a device codenamed Boreal in the Google TV app’s APK.
The codename Boreal was found in the same folder where Sabrina was, which was the name of the current Chromecast with Google TV.
For now, there is only the codename of this new device. Therefore, the technical specifications and main improvements are not yet known. According to rumors, there are chances of this new Chromecast be released in the second half of this year.
Google can release the new dongle without killing the original version. That’s because the company can turbocharge the new device so that it has more storage, hardware decoding to AV1 format and also a more powerful processor.
Apparently, the proposal of the new Chromecast can be to deliver an even more premium and complete experience for demanding users. In this case, the device will compete with the Nvidia Shield line and no longer with the Amazon Fire TV family.