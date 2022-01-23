Ciro’s message to the market in his pre-campaign speech

Ciro Gomes left a “message” for the financial market in his speech last Friday (21/1), when he was officially launched as PDT’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

According to Ciro’s right-hand man on economic issues, deputy Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE), the most important point in the pedestrian’s long speech was the emphasis on fiscal balance as a way of lowering interest rates.

“I know the importance of fiscal balance to have lower interest rates in a consistent and sustainable way. And as a result, government expenditures will be reduced, opening up more space to finance growth and improve the quality of public services,” said Ciro in his speech.

In addition to convincing the electorate to reach the second round of this year’s elections, Ciro and the PDT will also have the task of gaining support from financial market entities. This has a clear speech against so-called “neoliberal” policies, including some “exceeds” in the sector, such as the spending cap.

So much so that soon after, Ciro attacks the ceiling, calling it a fraud. “It is possible to achieve this balance without sacrificing the poorest as they are doing today,” said the candidate.

In the coming months, Benevides will coordinate a schedule of meetings between Ciro and market representatives. In recent weeks, the parliamentarian himself has already had meetings with names in the sector to explain the presidential candidate’s economic agenda.