Coleo Legado dos Ladres received launch trailer • Eurogamer.pt

PlayStation has released the launch trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

It will be on January 28 that the PlayStation 5 version will hit stores, the PC version has no date yet, so that a new audience can discover Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in remasters.

Whether it’s improvements in image quality, higher resolutions, 60fps mode, support for Dualsense features or shorter loading times, these two acclaimed games will be at their highest quality on Sony’s latest console.

If you’ve already purchased the games or one of the games and still want to play them again, or want to play what you haven’t played yet, you can pay €10 and gain access to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which will be available for €49.99 for those who haven’t bought any of the games yet.

SIE Portugal also informs that anyone who buys the collection or upgrades through the PS Store, before February 3, will receive a ticket to go to the cinema to see the movie Uncharted.