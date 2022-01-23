Competitor of the B737 and A320, the Chinese C919 will be delivered this year, believes China Eastern

C919 – Image: Ken Chen / CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons





The deputy general manager of the China Eastern airline, Wu Yongliang, revealed that the Chinese manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) will start deliveries of its new C919 aircraft from this year, after not having consolidated the previous forecast. delivery until the end of last year. The company will be the launch customer for the jet.

According to the executive, who said in an interview last Wednesday (19), the development project for the new aircraft is under control and “all works are progressing in an orderly manner”.

Although the claim that the entire process is within normality, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has not yet issued the type certificate, as the aircraft, until December last year, had only passed 34 of the 276 tests of certification, as pointed out by AeroTime.

The C919 is the Chinese competitor to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families. While its acceptance by Western airlines is anyone’s guess, its arrival in China, one of the world’s biggest aviation markets, worries foreign competitors.

The single-aisle model is the largest commercial aircraft made by China, carrying between 155 and 175 passengers with a maximum range of 4,075 km (2,200 nautical miles).





